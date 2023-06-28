Gauteng govt looking to introduce facial recognition cameras to help curb crime

JOHANNESBURG - As part of efforts to curb crime in Gauteng, the provincial government is looking at introducing facial recognition cameras.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi first hinted at the idea in his inaugural State of the Province Address (Sopa) in February.

The cameras will be integrated into an overall command centre that will be the central point of data collected from the cameras.

The provincial government has already started with the pilot phase of using them.

Gauteng premier spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said that these cameras were placed in areas deemed to have high crime rates.

"You are able to see the crime that is committed because you then have a particular area that is under surveillance, then the command centre is basically able to instruct the crime wardens and the police to move in."

Doreen Mokoena, a tech expert, said that while the biometric system was efficient, there were some glitches.

"That has come at a huge struggle for a lot of governments, because sometimes it just mis-profiles people, especially for people of colour."

While introducing these cameras may be a welcome idea, some countries are doing away with them, citing privacy and discrimination issues.