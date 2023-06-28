After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United.

Robert Marawa interviews AmaZulu president, Sandile Zungu.

AmaZulu president, Sandile Zungu says he does not regret letting go of Benni McCarthy, even though he has gone on to coach at Manchester United.

McCarthy was head coach at _Usuthu _from 2020 until 2022, where he took the club to a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership, a record-high finish for the Durban-based side.

As a result, AmaZulu qualified for the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League the following season.

ALSO READ: 'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy

The team however struggled to live up to the highs of the previous campaign, which saw McCarthy and AmaZulu part company in March 2022.

But just three months later, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United, working under the new manager, Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Zungu says the next few years will be the most important during his time at the club.

Getting rid of Benni wasn’t the worst decision we have made. The first season was great but the second was sub optimal. I asked him if he can commit to getting us into the top 8 and he couldn’t give me that confidence. Sandile Zungu, AmaZulu President

It was a brilliant intervention to bring in Brandon Truter, because we got to our first final in a long time. It doesn’t take anything from Benni and what he's done for football in this country, but the results weren’t forthcoming in his second season and I had to make the hard decision but I have no regrets at all. Sandile Zungu, AmaZulu President

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu