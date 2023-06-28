Disgruntled Diepsloot residents threaten total shutdown

They are aggrieved by high levels of crime, an influx of undocumented foreign nationals and poor service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - There is a looming shutdown for the Joburg north area of Diepsloot with discussions of closing exits and entrances in and around the community.

Residents on Wednesday marched peacefully to the local police station with ongoing demands for a crime-free area.

They said President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to meet a 24-hour deadline regarding their demands.

This comes after they descended on the Union Buildings where they took their concerns to the doorstep of Ramaphosa's office.

Community leaders gave the locals clear orders to render the community a no-go zone.

In a meeting to regroup on Wednesday afternoon, the protesters discussed plans to shut down key routes - including the N14 and the local Bambanani Mall to bring attention to their grievances.

It's also understood the vigilante group plans to go door-to-door in the informal settlement looking for who they believe is behind the spate of crimes.

Community leader Lefa Nkala said the group of more than 50 protesters was prepared to defend the community.

