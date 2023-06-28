CT mayor welcomes DoT's commitment towards devolution of passenger rail service

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed a commitment by the national Transport Department’s director-general towards the devolution of the passenger rail service.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed a commitment by the national Transport Department’s director-general towards the devolution of the passenger rail service.

Speaking at the Africa Rail Conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday, the department’s Advocate James Mlawua said the devolution strategy "would be a key feature" of the national land transport strategic framework "which will be gazetted during the course of this year".

Hill-Lewis said that city officials had been involved in discussions with the Transport Department about how to best service the residents of the metro but he said that there’d been no communication since then.

"We have some idea of what they were discussing back then, there’s been no further movement so far as we are aware since then until this announcement that we will have a new document by the end of the year. As you say, we can be skeptical about whether that will happen, nevertheless, we'll hold him to the commitment."

In May 2022, Cabinet passed the white paper on national rail policy, which commits to devolving rail to capable metros and to producing a rail devolution strategy in 2023.

And in June this year, Hill-Lewis invited President Cyril Ramaphosa to form a joint working committee with the city for the urgent devolution of passenger rail.

The Presidency had publicly committed to responding but has not done so yet.

Hill-Lewis said that kicking the can down the road was only prolonging the inevitable.

"There is such a mountain of very technical detail and infrastructural work to be done here that the longer we delay it by constantly having a document and having another meeting about another meeting, you’re just constantly delaying the inevitable. Let’s get started."