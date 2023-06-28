COJ working on installing power at Diepkloof hostel, Gwamanda assures residents

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on Wednesday met with the hostel dwellers and community leaders to discuss the issues faced in the area.

DIEPKLOOF - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has assured residents living at the Diepkloof hostel that the city will soon begin working on electricity installations in the area.

This is on the back of the demands that have been made by the residents who have been protesting over water, electricity and sanitation problems.

The mayor is expected to engage with people living at the Diepkloof Hostels. - who are demanding they be provided water and electricity. pic.twitter.com/D8jIAKtTnp ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2023

“Thina silwela ama’lungelo wethu” - the residents sing songs of liberations as they continue to demand the municipality to do its job. pic.twitter.com/dAcIOsKXRB ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2023

The mayor was taken around the Diepkloof hostel to get a sense of the living conditions that the residents contend with on a daily basis.

As he entered a dilapidated unit with shattered windows, Gwamanda could be seen shaking his head in disbelief.

He said that he had instructed Joburg City Power to meet with the hostel’s induna to discuss the way forward on installing electricity networks in the township.

"You elected us into power and it is unfair to you that the living conditions are this bad 27 years into our democracy."

Gwamanda said that he would ensure the refurbishments at the hostel were treated with urgency.