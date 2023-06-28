CoJ says it can't move Diepkloof hostel dwellers to unfinished housing project

The City of Johannesburg’s executive director of human settlements, Patrick Phophi, said that units at the project were not suitable for occupation as they did not have electricity, water and basic sanitation.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it cannot move Diepkloof hostel dwellers to an unfinished housing project.

Residents in the Soweto area have been staging violent service delivery protests since Monday, which has resulted in the arrests of three people.

Among others, the residents are demanding that the municipality start moving them into a nearby housing project, which has apparently been unoccupied for over a decade.

"Some that have been completed or rehabilitated and provided with services have been occupied for the longest of time. Then the Giyani portion will be allocated to qualifying beneficiaries once all the infrastructure has been connected to avoid challenges of giving units that are incomplete."