Bester escape: State unclear on whether to oppose bail for latest 3 suspects

Three more suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape and appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrates court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Thabo Bester escape case said it's yet to decide whether to oppose bail for the latest suspects arrested in connection with the prison break.

Three G4S employees made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates court on Wednesday.

Bester fled from the Mangaung prison in May last year where he was serving a life sentence for rape and murder.

State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko requested that the matter be postponed to next Monday for bail information.

“As for number 10 is charged with aiding an inmate to escape, that's a schedule 1 and accused 11 and 12 are charged with violation of a body aiding an inmate to escape and corruption.”

ALSO READ:

- At least 3 more arrests expected in Thabo Bester prison escape case – State

- More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape

- 3 G4S employees arrested in connection with Thabo bester escape due in court