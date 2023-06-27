Zondo should not be silenced over state capture comments - Rise Mzansi

Last week Chief Justice Raymond Zondo warned Parliament that it would be unable to avoid another round of state capture because it failed to tighten oversight measures since the release of the report more than a year ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Political party Rise Mzansi has thrown its weight behind Chief Justice Raymond Zondo following backlash over his comments on a lack of implementation of state capture recommendations.

Zondo has since come under heavy criticism from the legislature and the governing African National Congress (ANC).

Rise Mzansi spokesperson Tebogo Moalusi said that Zondo should not be silenced.

"This latest report confirms that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was correct and had an obligation to sound the alarm about Parliament’s lack of action and urgency in implementing the recommendations of the state capture commission report. The report is a report of the people, paid for by the hard-earned money of South Africans. It must therefore work to achieve and advance justice and freedom for the millions of desperate and disillusioned who suffer daily."

Moalusi's comments come after reports that Deputy President Paul Mashatile is receiving kickbacks from individuals doing business with the state, including corruption-accused Edwin Sodi.

Moalusi has hit out at the lack of accountability in government.

"South Africans must refuse to be misled, and instead demand accountability now and in next year’s elections. There will be no national renewal under the misguidance of people who are swimming in a sea of corruption and criminality."