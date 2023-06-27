WC Transport MEC meets with SAPS, NPA in bid to curb taxi violence

The MEC said his department was aware over 500 cases of taxi-related violence committed between 2019 and 2022, saying that the only way reduce violent crime in the industry was for Saps and the NPA to have successful convictions.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape MEC for Transport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said he'd met with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a desperate bid to clamp down on the province's ongoing taxi violence.

He said his department was aware of more than 500 cases, including murders and attempted murders, committed between 2019 to 2022.

The violence was caused by a proliferation of illegal operators, turf battles and route invasions, among other issues.

In May, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association's (CATA) Charmaine Bailey was shot and killed while meeting with taxi drivers in Wynberg.

And earlier in June, the Paarl Taxi Alliance's chairperson, Siyabulela Mandyoli, was shot dead in Mbekweni.

Mackenzie said he urged both SAPS and the NPA to prioritise taxi-related cases, as only successful convictions would significantly reduce violent crime in the taxi industry.

"I am pleased with the outcome of the meetings with SAPS and the NPA, which led to an agreement to strengthen our relationship through the formation of a joint task team to deal with taxi-related violence and the formation of a special unit to spearhead prosecutor-guided investigations in cases involving taxi-related crimes."

Over the past few years, the violence resulted in the suspension and de-registration of taxi associations and members, the cancellation of several operating licences and the closure of routes and ranks.