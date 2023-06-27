Go

WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban

Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city.

A tornado swept through Durban North on 27 June 2023, injuring two people and causing infrastructure damage. Pictures: Twitter/screenshots
27 June 2023 19:45

DURBAN - Two people have been hospitalised for minor injuries after a tornado hit the Durban north area, including the Inanda township, on Tuesday afternoon.

Several homes and public buildings have been affected.

The tornado swept through Durban while some parts of the province experienced heavy rainfall.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie confirmed the injured patients were taken to hospital.

“Paramedics have treated two patients in the area and have transported them to hospital for further care. They were in a container which overturned during the incident.”

At the same time, the KZN Co-operative Governance Department warned of severe rains in parts of the province.

