'The only voice the president hears is violence': Diepkloof resident on protests

People living at the Diepkloof Hostels in Soweto have been leading service delivery protests since Monday, in which police and media vehicles came under attack, while trucks transporting alcohol were looted.

JOHANNESBURG - There are growing concerns that South Africans have to resort to violence in order to attract the attention of the government.

A brewery truck was looted, while police and media personnel were attacked during the violent demonstrations.

They want government to address the electricity crisis in the area and provide them with running tap water.

Diepkloof hostel dwellers in Soweto said the only way to have their cries heard by the government is to block roads and burn tyres.

“The only voice that the president hears is violence. The government doesn’t respond to our formal letters and proposals. They just want us to protest,” one hostel resident said.

He said they feel as if government is ignoring their demands.

“People here just want water, electricity, houses and proper toilets. That is all we want.”

The protests have simmered down on Tuesday morning, but he said that it was just a matter of time until the residents took their concerns to the streets again.