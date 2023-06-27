Siphokazi Booi murder trial set to resume in court

The matter was postponed to 27 June to allow the accused's new lawyer an opportunity to prepare for the case.

CAPE TOWN - The Siphokazi Booi murder trial returns to the Paarl Regional Court on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old's body parts were found stuffed in a wheeled bin and dumped near the railway line in Mbekweni in September 2021.

Booi's brutal killing is one of several femicides to have rocked the country in recent years.

The trial, which was expected to start late last year, has been set back by several delays.

Siphokazi Booi's partner was arrested shortly after her murder.

Sithobele Qebe, known as "Rasta" in the Mbekweni community, was out on bail at the time of the killing in September 2021.