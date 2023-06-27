Sibling recounts how KZN paramedics abandoned ill sister

The KwaZulu-Natal health department said that the two paramedics have since been suspended from work pending an investigation.

DURBAN - The sister of an Umlazi woman who was abandoned by paramedics on Sunday night said the medics were hostile towards them.

Mbali Sikhosana described her ordeal to Eyewitness News saying, the paramedics refused to treat her sister because it was not in their job description to climb stairs.

She said that her sister Thembeka Sikhosana could not even walk when the paramedics ditched her.

Mbali is still stunned by the incident.

"Maybe 45 minutes later he called shouting, asking why we are not waiting for the ambulance on the road? I told him my sister is not well and that they should let me know when they are close,” she said.

Mbali recounted the incident where the two healthcare workers left her very sick sister unattended.

She said that even upon arrival the paramedics refused to help her visibly sick older sister, refusing to climb stairs.

"They said they will not disembark the ambulance, it is not their job - there’s nothing special about us only, we are waisting their time,” said Mbali.

The paramedics, she said, ignored Thembeka who had breathing difficulties.

