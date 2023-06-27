Sars' Kieswetter promises smooth & seamless tax season

Tax season kicks off on 7 July.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has promised that this year's tax season will be smooth and seamless.

Kieswetter said that last year 2.8 million taxpayers used the auto assessment service and they were hoping this year that the number would exceed four million.

"On the 30th of June, that system will open. We would ask taxpayers not to do anything until they receive a notification from us. Those selected will receive a notification between the 30th of June and the 7th of July. They then open their application on their device and we present them with the assessment outcome. If they choose it, they have to do nothing - their refund will be in the bank 72 hours later."

He said that the e-filing process would also be less time-consuming.

"Literally, the assessment will be done in less than five minutes. If they are selected for verification - we obviously look to using data and artificial intelligence to minimise the number of taxpayers selected for verification."