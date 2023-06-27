SACP lays charge against Twitter over sinister comments about Mantashe

The woman, who claims to be an environmentalist, left a comment below an article about Mantsashe making reference to the murder of Chris Hani.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Tuesday said it would be laying a charge of incitement to commit violence against a Twitter user who made sinister comments about the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy - Gwede Mantashe.

The woman, who claims to be an environmentalist, left a comment below an article about Mantsashe - making reference to the murder of Chris Hani.

The article details how he missed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for a R1 billion hydrogen fund by the Netherlands and Denmark and instead attended a Cosatu event at the weekend.

Hani was shot and killed outside his Boksburg home in 1993. He was the leader of the SACP at the time.

In her tweet that drew much outrage, a verified Twitter user with the name Nicole Barlow wrote: "We missed an opportunity to do a Chris Hani on him."

She was referring to Mantashe.

On her profile Barlow claims to be an author and environmentalist.

A delegation of the SACP went to a police station in Johannesburg this afternoon to lay a criminal complaint against her following her tweet.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said: "It plays into the hatred that informed the assassination of Chris Hani and drove it to the end. It cannot be that in this day and age someone says about another person, 'we need to do a Chris Hani', on that person."

He added that the utterance was "self-implicating".

Mashilo said once the charges were laid, their team would lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission.