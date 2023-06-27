Rise Mzansi calls on Mashatile to respond to state capture claims against him

The comments come after an exposé by News24 claiming that tenderprenuers with government contracts fund Paul Mashatile's lavish lifestyle.

JOHANNESBURG - Political party Rise Mzansi said that allegations that Deputy President Paul Mashatile was linked to state capture crimes should not be taken lightly.

The publication links Mashatile to corruption-accused businessman, Edwin Sodi.

Rise Mzansi spokesperson, Tebogo Moalusi, said that the revelations were worrying.

"Mr Edwin Sodi, who is alleged to be one of Mr Mashatile’s major benefactors and has been charged with corruption, also declined to refute the allegations. We are therefore left with the impression that the allegations must either be substantively true, or both have such disdain for the public that they do not care, which is more likely. In a country with no consequences for corruption, the establishment of political and business elites do not care to even acknowledge any public concerns as they assume the public should be grateful for their mere existence."

Moalusi called for the allegations to be tested.

"The office of the deputy president holds immense gravitas and importance to the people of South Africa. Such allegations are therefore serious and should receive the highest priority and response from Mashatile."