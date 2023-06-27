Police's Operation Shanela nets over 3,000 suspects in WC

Operation Shanela is a high-density police initiative aimed at bringing stability to areas affected by high levels of crime.

CAPE TOWN - The police's Operation Shanela is proving to be somewhat successful in the Western Cape as violent crime continues unabated.

It's a high-density police initiative aimed at bringing stability to areas affected by high levels of crime.

Just more than 3,000 suspects were arrested for various offences over the past week alone.

Cape Town police's Joseph Swartbooi said that officers were instructed to focus on offenders of serious and violent crimes.

"As a result of the operations, 18 suspects were arrested for murder, 22 for attempted murder, 23 for robbery, and 25 for common robbery. Many others were arrested for crimes comprising business robbery, assault and other crimes.”

In other operations, including roadblocks, stop and search operations, and vehicle checkpoints, a further 17 suspects were handcuffed for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Ninety-one suspects were apprehended for domestic violence-related incidents.