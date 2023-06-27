Part-time employment on the rise thanks to govt programmes – Stats SA

While there has been a general decline in jobs across many sectors, the community services sector recorded employment gains.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says government programmes have largely contributed to the increase in part-time employment.

Stats SA published the first quarter employment statistics earlier on Tuesday, covering the period between January and March this year, with 21,000 job losses recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

The sector consists of provincial and local government jobs, as well as higher education institutions.

Employment director at Stats SA Matlapane Masupye said the results were because of a presidential initiative aimed at youth employment.

"The government is currently running a presidential youth employment initiative project, so the bulk of this is coming from youth who were employed to help in education activities."