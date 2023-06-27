Mkhwebane sent questions over her political advisor, choice of legal advisor

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is facing over 50 pages of questions from members of Parliament related to investigations linked to her impeachment inquiry.

Mkhwebane has also been sent a more than 100-page document containing questions from the inquiry’s evidence leaders.

Among MPs' questions are why she needed a political advisor, and why she employed the services of an unregistered advocate for legal advice.

MPs had not had an opportunity to question Mkhwebane when the Section 194 inquiry came to an abrupt halt at the end of March over funding issues.

Five political parties have submitted questions to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane which she will have to answer by 6 July.

Notably, four other parties which have often come out in her defence during these proceedings - the EFF, UDM, ATM and Al Jamah-ah - have waived the right to question her.

Good’s Brett Herron and the DA's Kevin Mileham both want to know about the appointment of the late Sibusiso Nyembe, employed as Mkhwebane’s chief of staff, but also referred to by Mkhwebane as her political advisor.

Herron also wants to know how Mkhwebane chose her experts when she recommended the mandate of the Reserve Bank be amended.

Most of the MPs who submitted questions also want to know about Mkhwebane’s choice of Paul Ngobeni, disbarred from practicing law in the United States, for legal advice.

Mileham also wants to know why Mkhwebane met privately with former Free State Premier Ace Magashule when he was a person of interest in the Vrede dairy farm investigation.

The ANC's Doris Dlakude is questioning why Mkhwebane never told the court that she had sight of a top-secret intelligence report in the review of her investigation into a Sars investigative unit.