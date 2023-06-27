A meeting of minds: Germany, SA talk peace, women and Africa UN representation

South Africa has been lobbying for a long time for permanent representation for Africa on the UN security council, and wants to collaborate to improve the lives of women in war-torn countries, Pandor said.

CAPE TOWN - Global security matters were high on the agenda of Tuesday’s bilateral talks between Germany and South Africa as Department of International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor has, once again, called for reform at the United Nations (UN).

Pandor told her German counterpart, foreign affairs minister Annalena Baerbock, that she wanted to find ways for the two countries to co-operate on matters relating to the women, peace and security agenda.

On her first visit to South Africa, Baerbock said she wanted to get a better understanding of how South Africa viewed the current global situation.

Welcoming her to Pretoria on Tuesday, Pandor said the global situation was very different from when the two countries last held bilateral talks in early 2020.

“Today, we are faced with different and equally serious global challenges in Africa and elsewhere in the world, including in Europe, where the war in Ukraine has had global ramifications.”

Pandor said Germany was a valuable partner in South Africa’s just energy transition, climate change, as well as vaccine development.

She said South Africa also wanted to collaborate to improve the lives of women in war-torn countries such as Afghanistan, Palestine, Mali, and Sudan.

“South Africa and Germany share many common values on matters of peace and security, human rights, climate change and sustainability, and economic development. In order to pursue these values more effectively, both South Africa and Germany believe in the need to reform the United Nations, and we will discuss that as part of our agenda.”

South Africa is Germany’s largest trading partner in Africa, while Germany is the third largest source of overseas visitors to South Africa.