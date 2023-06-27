Go

Media ace Wiseman Ncube to play legendary Mandoza in upcoming biopic

Mncube is best known for roles in television series such as 'Gold Diggers', 'EHostela', 'Uzalo', and more recently, 'Shaka iLembe'.

South African actor, playwright, singer, and director Wiseman Mncube. Picture: Instagram/@wiseman_mncube
South African actor, playwright, singer, and director Wiseman Mncube. Picture: Instagram/@wiseman_mncube
27 June 2023 12:27

JOHANNESBURG - The late Kwaito legend Mandoza will be played by South African actor, playwright, singer, and director Wiseman Mncube.

Mncube is best known for roles in television series such as Gold Diggers, _EHostela _and Uzalo.

In his latest gig on Shaka iLembe, Mncube's portrayal of Zwide received high praise, with viewers raving over his acting skills.

Fans declared that the episode belonged to Mncube, applauding his standout performance and an excellent fit for the villainous role.
A teaser for the upcoming Mandoza biopic, Inkalakatha, has been released by BET Africa.

In 2016, Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, known by the stage name Mandoza, passed away following a long battle with cancer. Biopic Films is producing the biopic.

Among his many hits are Nkalakatha, Godoba, Phunyuka Bemphethe, and other collaborative songs with Danny K and Tkzee's Kabelo and Tokollo.

Early last year, it was confirmed that the project was still in the writing and development stages. The Endemol-produced biopic will consist of six episodes, according to commentator Phil Mphela.

Endemol's production team worked on the late Lebo Mathosa biopic, which received mixed reviews from fans.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA