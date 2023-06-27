Media ace Wiseman Ncube to play legendary Mandoza in upcoming biopic

Mncube is best known for roles in television series such as 'Gold Diggers', 'EHostela', 'Uzalo', and more recently, 'Shaka iLembe'.

JOHANNESBURG - The late Kwaito legend Mandoza will be played by South African actor, playwright, singer, and director Wiseman Mncube.

In his latest gig on Shaka iLembe, Mncube's portrayal of Zwide received high praise, with viewers raving over his acting skills.

Fans declared that the episode belonged to Mncube, applauding his standout performance and an excellent fit for the villainous role.

A teaser for the upcoming Mandoza biopic, Inkalakatha, has been released by BET Africa.

“Inkalakatha” premieres August 16th 2023 at 21h00. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/XoDtNaZbCO ' Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 26, 2023

In 2016, Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, known by the stage name Mandoza, passed away following a long battle with cancer. Biopic Films is producing the biopic.

Among his many hits are Nkalakatha, Godoba, Phunyuka Bemphethe, and other collaborative songs with Danny K and Tkzee's Kabelo and Tokollo.

Early last year, it was confirmed that the project was still in the writing and development stages. The Endemol-produced biopic will consist of six episodes, according to commentator Phil Mphela.

The 6-part mini series will be produced by Endemol#KgopoloReports https://t.co/4QjSBnjzjr pic.twitter.com/ByM3K4v4TU ' Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) January 26, 2023

Endemol's production team worked on the late Lebo Mathosa biopic, which received mixed reviews from fans.

