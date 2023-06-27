MALAIKA MAHLATSI: In the eyes of the media, some lives matter more than others

OPINION

In August 2021, while the world was confronted with the debilitating COVID-19 pandemic that had not only claimed the lives of millions of people by then, but had also battered national economies and contributed to a mental health pandemic of biblical proportions, a story emerged that would dominate headlines for months to come.

It was the story of a young American woman named Gabby Petito, who had gone on a cross-country road-trip with her fiancé, Brian Laudrie. Initially, Petito had gone missing, but days after the search for her started, her lifeless body was found at a national forest in the US state of Wyoming.

An autopsy would later find that the cause of death was manual strangulation. The skeletal remains of Laudrie, who had gone into hiding even before the discovery of Petito’s remains, were found a month later in an environmental park in the state of Florida. He had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and had left a written confession taking responsibility for Petito’s death.

The story of Petito made international headlines. It received extraordinary coverage not only in the US, but across the entire world. In South Africa, various news outlets were giving day-by-day reports on the story.

At the same time that Petito’s death was the staple of newsrooms and social media, the family of a young African-American woman who was killed in similar circumstances just months before Petito was still desperately searching for answers.

Destini Smothers, a 26-year-old from New York City, went missing after having had an argument with her boyfriend, Kareem Flake. Over the coming months, Smothers’ family searched desperately for her, with limited assistance from the police.

Four months after she went missing, her body was found. Unlike that of Petito, the death of Smothers didn’t make headlines in the US or anywhere else. It became one of many cases of missing and endangered Black women that never received any media attention.

According to the Black and Missing Foundation, despite making up less than 7% of the American population, Black women represent roughly 10% of all missing person cases.

There are many reasons why cases of missing and endangered Black women don’t receive the level of attention that cases of White women do.

According to research by Black and Missing and other organisations and scholars, Black women are often classified as runaways rather than missing persons. This effectively shifts the focus from public safety to personal responsibility.

In addition to this, stereotypes about African Americans and crime also play a role. Black people are often labelled as criminal associates, involved with drugs and gangs, or assumed to live in areas where crime is a part of their daily lives. As such, when they go missing, police often delay searching for them as they assume they’ve voluntarily disappeared owing to their criminal activities.

This is not the case with White women, whose cases are given greater attention. There’s even a term for this disparity – Missing White Women Syndrome. It is used by social scientists in reference to the disparities in media coverage and police involvement of missing person cases involving young, attractive, White and upper class women, compared to the relative lack of attention given to Black, indigenous, Latino and other women who are not White, and who are of lower social classes.

Over the past two weeks, this disparity in media coverage reared its ugly head once more, this time with the OceanGate story that continues to make international headlines. On the 18th of June, Titan, a submersible operated by OceanGate, imploded during its descent to the ruins of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. The incident resulted in the fatalities of all five men on board.

These included Hamish Harding, a British billionaire; Stockton Rush, the CEO and co-founder of OceanGate; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a former French Navy commander and director of various companies; Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-British tycoon and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

The Dawood family is among the richest in Pakistan, and controls multi-million dollar entities. The coverage of the incident has been extensive – as was the search and rescue operation that followed as soon as the alarm was raised.

Several countries were involved, including the US Coast Guard, the US Navy, the Canadian Coast Guard, the Royal Canadian Navy, the US Air National Guard, the French government, as well as numerous commercial and research vessels. It was an extraordinary effort that costs tens of millions of dollars. And the media coverage was colossal, including in South Africa.

But just four days before, a catastrophe had occurred that received barely any coverage, particularly in our country. A boat carrying an estimated 750 refugees sunk in the Mediterranean Sea just off the coast of Greece. Most of the asylum seekers were fleeing from war-torn Syria, Egypt, and Pakistan.

So far, 104 people have been rescued from the shipwreck, while only 82 bodies have been recovered. Almost 600 people have lost their lives. It’s one of the worst disasters that has ever occurred in the Mediterranean Sea, where numerous asylum seekers and immigrants die every year while trying to reach the shores of Europe from developing countries in Africa and the Middle East.

This story received far less coverage from the media, and in some of the cases where it did, the focus was on the human traffickers who smuggle desperate people across the Mediterranean, rather than the anti-immigrant policies of most members of the European Union, the violence and abuse suffered by asylum seekers at the hands of Coast Guards, the perilous conditions in the home countries of the asylum seekers, and the legacy of colonialism and imperialism that has created the immigration “crisis” in the EU.

It is clear that this story didn’t receive as much coverage as the Titan because those involved were not wealthy individuals with citizenship in developed countries. They were poor immigrants from underdeveloped countries, and so their lives are deemed to be of far less value.

The media is playing an active role in perpetuating the idea that some lives matter more than others. It was evident in the case of Gabby Petito and many other missing and murdered White women, and it is evident in the OceanGate story.

Activists and commentators must continue to call out the media for its complicity in devaluing the lives of the poor, and those whose skin colour is used to mark them out as subservient beings. It’s our moral obligation.

Malaika is a geographer and researcher at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation. She is a PhD candidate at the University of Bayreuth, Germany.