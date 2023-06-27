Lesotho's poor economy contributing to illegal mining in SA, admits minister

Though Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lejone Mpotjoane admitted that his government was aware that Basotho gangs were heavily involved in illegal mining activity in South Africa, he said that it was something that wasn't condoned.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lejone Mpotjoane, admitted that his country's poor economy was contributing significantly to acts of illegal mining in South Africa.

Armed gangs, believed to be from the Mountain Kingdom, continue to wage war on mining companies, often resulting in casualties.

South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe visited an unused mining shaft in Welkom on Monday where 31 Basotho nationals were killed, following a methane gas explosion in May.

Mantashe says there could be survivors trapped beneath the surface of an unused gold mine shaft in Welkom where at least 31 illegal miners have been killed following a methane gas explosion last month. Recuse efforts have been staggered due to high levels of methane. pic.twitter.com/0Fy9XxQuFC ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2023

High levels of the toxic gas, still present in the shaft, prevented efforts to exhume the bodies, with government revealing there might be survivors trapped underground.

The methane gas explosion is believed to have occurred on 18 May at an abandoned mine shaft of Harmony Gold Mine in Welkom.

Mantashe described the incident as soldiers attacking the South African economy and dying in combat.

“Illegal mining is not a mining activity - it is a criminal activity.”

Mpotjoane said they were aware that Basotho men were heavily involved in illegal mining activities in South Africa.

“Gangs are doing some acts of illegal activities in South Africa and, as the government of Lesotho, we don’t condone any illegal activity.”

Spokesperson for the mine, Sihle Maake, said it was closed more than three decades ago.

“That was an unused shaft. It’s not been used since the 1980s, so it’s not something we’ve had to deal with in the past.”

Both governments are working on getting the bodies exhumed.