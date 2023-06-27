Ipid probing murder of JHB metro cop allegedly by Saps officer

It’s understood the men, who were off duty, were involved in an altercation in the early hours of Sunday morning before one of them fired shots.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Investigative Police Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a murder case.

This comes after a Johannesburg metro police officer was shot allegedly by a member of the South African Police Service outside a nightclub in Braamfontein at the weekend.

In a video making the round on social media - a man believed to be the metro police officer can be seen with a gun in hand and threatening to assault the man inside a vehicle.

The armed man can also be seen pulling the other man out of the driver's seat - trying to assault him.

Shortly afterwards, gunshots can be heard and in a second video - the armed man can be seen lying on the ground with a bloody chest.

Police watchdog Ipid’s Robbie Raburabu said their investigators attended to the crime scene.

Despite an investigation being launched - no arrests have been made.