Heavy downpours contribute to Theewaterskloof Dam's 100% capacity

Officials stated that the heavy rainfall experienced over the past three weeks contributed significantly to improving the collective dam level in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest dam in the Western Cape, has hit 100% capacity.

So confirmed the Department of Water and Sanitation while providing an update on the status of dam levels on Tuesday.

Officials stated that the heavy rainfall experienced over the past three weeks contributed significantly to improving the collective dam level in the province.

#WesternCapeDams The Department of Water and Sanitation is giving an update on the status of Western Cape Dams following recent heavy rainfall in the region @KevinJohnBrandt - KB



These videos were captured at the Berg River Dam. pic.twitter.com/FMsQXmuU97 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2023

ALSO READ:

• SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC

• Significant increase in WC's dam storage levels after heavy rain - DWS

The Department of Water and Sanitation provincial head, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, said most dams have seen a week-on-week increase of 5% and more.

"Officials have meanwhile urged people to stay away from the floodplains," said Bila-Mupariwa.

Three people lost their lives as a result of the recent flooding.