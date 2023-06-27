Harmony Gold: Allow zama zamas to retrieve bodies - pleads Lesotho national

This comes after 31 illegal miners were recently found after being trapped due to a methane gas explosion in May.

JOHANNESBURG - There are pleas from Lesotho for a concerted effort to retrieve illegal miners believed to be Basotho nationals from a disused mine shaft in the Free State - where 31 bodies of zama zamas were found.

Eyewitness News spoke to Moeti Ramaema who is the grandfather of two Basotho men; one who was killed and another who survived a fatal methane gas explosion at the mine in Welkom.

Ramaema is pleading with the South African government to allow zama zamas to go down and retrieve the remaining bodies.

However, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said he could not allow illegal miners to go underground for rescue operations as that could be promoting criminality.

Ramaema said his grandson went down into the mine soon after the explosion last month and managed to bring to the surface three bodies showing that it can be done.

“He wants to go down Mr Mantashe to see those bodies, let the zama zamas go there... they’ve been risking when they go there, six people [can] take them out, no problem at all.”

