Germany's Baerbock seeks better understanding of SA stance on Russia-Ukraine war

CAPE TOWN - Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, says she wants to get a better understanding of South Africa’s position on the current global situation involving Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Baerbock says this is of particular of interest to her, given the dramatic developments in Russia over the weekend.

She’s in South Africa for the eleventh meeting of the South Africa-Germany Bi-National Commission.

The commission has not been held since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baerbock says the world always took notice when Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu spoke out about injustices in the world.

For this reason, she believes South Africa can leverage its weight to help to bring an end to the aggression in Ukraine.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent peace mission to Russia and Ukraine, Baerbock says he and the other African leaders who accompanied him have already made it clear that the war is also a matter that concerns Africa.

South Africa’s non-aligned stance to the war in Ukraine has many nations baffled.

But Baerbock says she wants to understand how the South African government views the current global situation.

Ahead of her visit, Baerbock said this weekend’s insurrection in Russia was a direct response to its war in Ukraine.

Other issues on her agenda include investment in green technology, the expansion of mRNA vaccine production in South Africa and climate change initiatives.

Welcoming Baerbock to Pretoria on Tuesday, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said the global ramifications of the war in Ukraine, would form part of the deliberations.