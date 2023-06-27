Gauteng Cope: Decision to expel Madisha was well-though-out, says Makhubele

According to Cope, the decision to expel the deputy president Willie Madisha and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko took place at a congress national committee meeting that took place over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of the People (Cope)'s Colleen Makhubele said the decision to expel former deputy president Willie Madisha was well-thought-out, but it was not an easy one.

Makhubele said Madisha was given several opportunities to make representations before the party's top leaders who took the decision to oust him.

"The party was left with no option but to expel these former leaders," said Makhubele.

Madisha, who has been part of Cope since its formation in 2008, was expelled from the party on Sunday.

He was accused of forming parallel structures within the party.

Makhubele who is part of Cope in Gauteng said Madisha acted as a law unto himself.

She said Cope tried to engage Madisha on his ill-discipline and his acts of sowing divisions within the party.

"This was a well thought decision that took months of internal deliberations, and various avenues of engagements were extended."



Makhubele said the party should have decided on Madisha's fate last September but took time because it wanted to extend an olive branch to Madisha, before making a harsh decision.