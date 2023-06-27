Eskom 'required to take measures’ to lessen sulphur dioxide emission harm

The Environment Department on Tuesday announced the utility had been exempted from having to use pollution reduction equipment for sulphur dioxide from three of its units at its Kusile Power Station.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has been told it’s obligated to mitigate harm to its Kusile Power Station employees and surrounding areas after being granted a postponement to meet minimum emission standards.

The national air quality officer extended the postponement to the end of March 2025.

Eskom said its application was necessitated by failures at parts of the power station.

The quality officer said the postponement would increase sulphur dioxide levels in the air.

Environment Department spokesperson Peter Mbelengwa said there were conditions to the postponement.

“Eskom is required to take measures to mitigate harm caused by the exposure of sulphur dioxide to its employees and surrounding communities. This must include, at minimum, independent health screenings and the referral of people requiring healthcare to the appropriate public health facilities for treatment.”

He said the postponement would help to reduce load shedding.

“The operation of these three temporary stacks will enable the return of 2,100 megawatts to the grid to reduce load shedding.”

