Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Families question EC Liquor Board fundraiser motive

Over the weekend, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board held an awareness run to commemorate the 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern a year ago, but parents claimed they knew nothing about the event.

EAST LONDON - The families of the 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London questioned the motive behind the Eastern Cape Liquor Board's fundraising run.

The board held a 21-kilometre awareness run in East London over the weekend to commemorate the 21 minors who lost their lives a year ago.

But the parents said they had no knowledge of the event.

It has been a year since the death of 21 teenagers shook the world.

READ MORE:

The underage patrons, who were between the ages of 14 and 17, died after attending a pens-down party at the tavern.

Some of the families claimed they were forgotten by the government and organisations.

One of the family members, Ntombizonke Mgangala, said they received no assistance with Monday's memorial gathering for the slain teenagers.

"Not knowing whether the day will be a success or not, especially with the fact that you could see that no one wanted to be part of it - especially from the government's side."