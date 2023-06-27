Durban tornado claims first victim after herdsman swept away by floods

A herdsman from Zwelisha was swept away by rapidly rising waters, and has not been found.

JOHANNESBURG – One death has been reported in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal after a tornado and heavy downpours swept through parts of the city.

Security company Rection Unit South Africa (RUSA) said a herdsman in Zwelisha, northwest of Durban, has been presumed dead after being swept away by floods.

RUSA spokesperson Vinod Singh said the adult male was seen by witnesses herding cows during heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon.

Singh said the man attempted to cross a river but got swept away by the water, along with a cow.

He said the cow managed to escape, but that the herdsman likely did not.

Two people have been hospitalised for minor injuries after the extreme weather event hit the Durban north area, including the Inanda township.