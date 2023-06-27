Diepkloof hostel residents they're tired of being neglected by govt

On Monday, the Johannesburg South community staged a protest, calling for government to provide them with electricity and houses.

DIEPSKLOOF - People living at the Diepkloof hostels in Soweto say they are tired of being neglected by the government.

On Monday, the Johannesburg South community staged a protest, calling for government to provide them with electricity and houses.

They have told Eyewitness News that the hostels are no longer fit to house people.

ALSO READ:

• 'The only voice the president hears is violence': Diepkloof resident on protests

• Police on alert for protests in Diepkloof

Some people living at the Diepkloof hostels are surviving through illegal electricity connections while some don't have access to power at all.

On a cold Tuesday morning, a number of residents were seen carrying buckets filled with water, as they tell Eyewitness News that they depend on a communal tap for clean drinking water.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said that since he started residing at the hostel over 10 years ago, he has never had the privilege of running tap water.

"We have to travel far to get water. Imagine an old lady walking a distance just to reach the tap. We don't even have toilets."

He said that the hostel dwellers even share mobile toilets.