Go

‘Deeply concerned’ Hospersa calls for thorough probe into Umlazi ambulance case

This after two paramedics were suspended by the health department on Monday for abandoning a sick patient on Sunday night.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
27 June 2023 10:04

DURBAN - The Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said there must be a thorough probe into the Umlazi ambulance case.

This after two paramedics were suspended by the health department on Monday for abandoning a sick patient on Sunday night.

READ: KZN Health Dept suspends 2 employees for allegedly abandoning a sick patient

The union’s Simphiwe Mhlongo: “As Hospersa, we are aware and deeply concerned by the reports of two ambulances employees who abandoned a sick patient in Umlazi.”

Mhlongo added that the department was meant to probe before suspending.

“We do, however, call on the department to do a full investigation in the matter before taking harsh decisions against the two employees. Many of our members have complained about how safe working conditions in the area are.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA