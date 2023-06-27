‘Deeply concerned’ Hospersa calls for thorough probe into Umlazi ambulance case

This after two paramedics were suspended by the health department on Monday for abandoning a sick patient on Sunday night.

DURBAN - The Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said there must be a thorough probe into the Umlazi ambulance case.

The union’s Simphiwe Mhlongo: “As Hospersa, we are aware and deeply concerned by the reports of two ambulances employees who abandoned a sick patient in Umlazi.”

Mhlongo added that the department was meant to probe before suspending.

“We do, however, call on the department to do a full investigation in the matter before taking harsh decisions against the two employees. Many of our members have complained about how safe working conditions in the area are.”