DA officially suspends Nqaba Bhanga from all party-political activities

This relates to a social media post over the weekend in which he called the DA’s federal council chairperson Helen Zille a racist. Bhanga is also accused of making other unfounded allegations against the party.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has officially suspended its provincial legislature leader, Nqaba Bhanga, from all party-political activities.

The provincial executive committee said its decision to suspend Bhanga on Tuesday was unanimous - after considering reasons why he should not be suspended.

DA Eastern Cape leader, Andrew Whitfield explained: “He replied in writing and today after a PEC meeting after considering all of those arguments that he made, his suspension was made official by the PEC - which considered his arguments to be without merit.”

The DA’s federal legal commission will now investigate Bhanga’s conduct and the allegations.

“We remain deeply disappointed by Mr Bhanga’s conduct which is contrary to the party’s constitution as well as his previous commitment to the party and non-racialism and to Ms Zille who he’s defamed in the most unfortunate way.”

Bhanga’s suspension does not affect his seat or position in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature.