Cope factions further exposed in wake of Madisha expulsion

Clashes over leadership positions continue at the Congress of the People (Cope), with different factions attempting to communicate with the media overnight.

A grouping linked to party president Mosiuoa Lekota announced it would hold a media briefing to give direction on the way forward, following the so-called expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.

The briefing is expected to be led by its Gauteng provincial chair Tom Mofokeng.

However, just hours later, a statement was released by the Gauteng interim provincial committee that warned Mofokeng against engaging with the media.

It claimed his intentions were to mislead the public over developments in the party.

Cope’s fights between Lekota and Madisha were duplicated at a provincial level, with Mofokeng seemingly at odds with his interim provincial committee.

Mofokeng’s attempting to speak to members of the media on Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness News understands this followed a congress executive committee meeting on Monday night.

However, his provincial committee dismissed the firing of the two officials and instead was cautioning Mofokeng.

It also claimed he was no chairperson, just an ordinary member of the party.

Cope in Ekurhuleni also entered the fray, sending out a letter to Lekota’s assistant, flagging that the region didn’t resolve or instruct Mofokeng to speak to the media.

In it, acting regional secretary Thembani Makumba strongly implored Mofokeng not to go ahead with his plans, saying otherwise he would be held personally liable, should he ignore their reservations.

Mofokeng is due to address the media at 10am on Tuesday.