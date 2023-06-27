COJ orders contractor to speed up electricity provision for Diepkloof hostel

Hostel dwellers in the Soweto area have been staging violent service delivery protests since Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has ordered its contractor to speed up the electrical work at the Diepkloof hostel in order to quell tensions in the area.

Residents are complaining about a lack of electricity and water supply, basic sanitation and housing.

The city's executive director of human settlements, Patrick Phophi, said much of the frustration from the community stemmed from the fact that the Giyani section of the hostel still had no electricity.

"I think when the contractor went on site, like I indicated earlier, there was then communications in terms of what they were meant to do and how long... and that has created irritation from the community."

Phophi added the contractor hired by the municipality had only completed work on the Natalya section.