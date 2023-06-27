Cape Town cancer patient urges govt to increase efforts to encourage screenings

Fifty-year-old Geraldine Nelson was diagnosed with cervical cancer and is currently undergoing radiotherapy at Groote Schuur Hospital

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town cancer patient stressed the importance of government amplifying its efforts to encourage cancer screening.

On Monday, the facility unveiled a linear accelerator machine used in the treatment of cancer.

A linear accelerator, also called a linac, generates high-energy beams of x-rays or electrons that are targeted at cancerous growths in the body.

This form of energy kills cancer cells.

Nelson explained that she was diagnosed with cancer of the cervix and highlighted that she remained hopeful that her cancer would be completely cured.

“For me, it is looking forward every day to come here to get cured by this machine and to give us more hope.”

Nelson said more people should go for cancer screening.

“Also, for our Minister of Health to raise awareness programmes for people to go to the local clinics to go for checkups, to do their pap smears, to go for their tests - not only women but gentlemen as well.”

Groote Schuur Hospital treats around 3,000 new patients diagnosed with cancer annually.