Unisa should think about role it should be playing in global politics - Nzimande

This comes after Blade Nzimande spoke at the 150th birthday celebrations taking in Pretoria on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education, Training and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande said that Unisa needed to think about the role it should be playing in the current global geopolitics.

Nzimande was speaking at the university's 150th birthday celebrations taking place in Pretoria on Monday.

READ:

- Unisa VC Lenkabula: Women leading big institutions continue to be harassed

Minister Dr @DrBladeNzimande and Deputy Minister @ButiManamela are among dignitaries at the University of South Africa 150 Years celebration under the theme “Reclaiming Africa’s Intellectual Futures”.#ReclaimimgAfricasIntellectualFutures pic.twitter.com/0z4wZLCdDj ' HigherEduTrainingZA (@HigherEduGovZA) June 26, 2023

UNISA celebrates 150 years since its formation. pic.twitter.com/KGfjlOf6Zn ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2023

He said that as a leading institution and as one of the oldest universities in the world, Unisa must speak up about what’s currently happening in the world.

"Our continent is still enduring legacies of colonialism. Unisa needs to locate itself in terms what role and contribution it should play in addressing the current global and continental challenges and problems we face."

READ MORE:

- Unisa management failed in executing its mandate, report finds

- Nzimande applying his mind to Unisa report - dept

- Unisa suspends registrar over misconduct, policy breaches