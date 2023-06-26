'Unisa is not about tenders and fiefdoms,' says Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande on Monday lashed out at people who have been accused of using Unisa as a cash cow.

Nzimande said the institution - which has been marred by allegations of maladministration and supply chain corruption - should be solely focused on education.

He was speaking at the university’s 150th birthday celebrations in Pretoria.

Nzimande is expected to make a decision on the future of the university following an independent report recommendation that it be placed under administration.

Nzimande said Unisa is not an institution for self-enrichment.

"Unisa is not about tenders. Unisa is not about fiefdoms for people who want to do their games. Unisa's central mission is teaching, learning and research."

Nzimande said his department's in the process of making a decision on the future of the university, following the independent assessor's recommendations.

"We are seeking to address the challenges facing Unisa. Not because we want to run Unisa down. The governance challenges it faces. The issue of its operating model. We want to address those."

Unisa chancellor and former president Thabo Mbeki has also raised concerns about the allegations, saying they must be addressed.