Unisa alumni concerned about 'slow pace' of digitisation at the institution

Unisa has made headlines in recent times following allegations of poor performance and maladministration.

JOHANNESBURG - University of South Africa (Unisa) alumni have praised the university for its achievements over the years.

In the same vein, they have also raised concerns about the slow pace of digitisation at the institution.

On Monday, Unisa celebrated its 150th year of existence.

It’s also the first long-distance university in the world founded in 1873.

UNISA celebrates 150 years since its formation. pic.twitter.com/KGfjlOf6Zn ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2023

While it’s ranked amongst the top 10 universities in the country, Unisa has faced a few challenges over the years including moving towards more digital systems.

READ: Unisa should think about role it should be playing in global politics - Nzimande

Unisa attracts students from more than 130 countries across the world, and digitisation is supposed to be at the centre of its existence.

Unisa alumnus Stanley Nemakhotha believes more should be done to address the issue.

"It's at a slow pace. But I would have actually expected Unisa as a mega institution, especially in the long-distance learning to actually be the best."

Nemkhotha's sentiments are shared by another Unisa alumnus Colin Molefe, who believes the fourth industrial revolution should be the key driver of higher education studies.

"It's very much key that students get in line. They get in touch with the latest technology that is available so that they can pursue their studies.”

Unisa vice chancellor Professor Puleng Lenkabula said the university's working hard on digitising the institution's systems.

ALSO READ: