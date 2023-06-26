Unisa VC Lenkabula: Women leading big institutions continue to be harassed

As Unisa celebrates its 150th birthday on Monday, Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng Lenkabula detailed how she was the subject of victimisation by her male colleagues.

JOHANNESBURG - As the University of South Africa (Unisa) celebrated its 150th birthday on Monday, its vice-chancellor, Professor Puleng Lenkabula, detailed how she was a subject of victimisation by her male colleagues.

Lenkabula took to the helm of the institution in 2021, but since then Unisa has been marred by allegations of maladministration and lack of proper governance under her watch.

Speaking to Eyewitness News ahead of Monday's celebrations, Lenkabula detailed how she faced similar challenges to those of former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Lenkabula said that women leading big institutions continued to be harassed and sexualised for simply doing their job.

She said that her tenure at Unisa was not an easy one.

She said that while the institution celebrated a milestone on Monday, she had some difficulties leading one of the world's biggest universities.

"There are times when it is difficult and not understandable. Let me say for example, when you engage with your own staff who, in their meetings, publicly declare that you must be raped, you must be molested."

She said despite the challenges, she would continue to lead and set an example.

Lenkabula also said she was not credited for the work she had done at Unisa, saying the focus was solely on negative reports about the institution.