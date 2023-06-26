Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial difficulties it could not carry it out singularly.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that Eskom was working on a plan to have the private sector build new generation capacity for the utility without relinquishing ownership of the national grid.

Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial difficulties it could not carry it out singularly.

He said that government was considering a model which would see the private sector financing, building and operating a project for a short period before transferring it back to government.

"The issues of tariffs are going to be important because you do not want energy to be unaffordable or to be the exclusive domain of the affluent and rich and undermining our ability for universal access of connecting the poor onto the grid, so you can see the complexity of this equation - there are multiple variables that require attention."