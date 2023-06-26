Ramaphosa stresses importance of SA raising funds for Just Energy Transition

President Ramaphosa said that with more money, South Africa would be able to invest more in strengthening the electricity grid and the new renewable energy generation.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says it’s important for South Africa to raise money to fund the Just Energy Transition and that will end load shedding and grow the economy.

In his weekly newsletter, he reiterated comments made at the global summit on financing development and climate action in Paris last week that Africa did not want to be treated like beggars asking for charity.

Ramaphosa said that the industrialisation of the north had been achieved at the expense of the global south, and wealthier nations had an obligation to support climate action in poorer countries.

His comments come on the back of weekend headlines that Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe snubbed the signing of a green-energy initiative at the Union Buildings last week in what is being viewed as a disjunct in policy perspective.

With a more reliable and affordable supply of electricity, Ramaphosa said that this would in turn promote economic growth and create employment.

More funding will also help develop new industries such as electric vehicles and green hydrogen.

Ramaphosa said that government would continue to work with other countries to assert the needs and interests of developing countries to achieve these objectives.

The president said that international development banks needed to reform so that funding could be directed to where it would have the greatest impact.

He said that government was working hard to implement its energy action and economic reconstruction and recovery plans to end load shedding, grow the economy and create jobs.