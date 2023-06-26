Prasa’s WC manager believes DA criticism of train service politically motivated

While the DA raised concerns about the state of the rail networks, the manager, Raymond Maseko, said train services were running normally.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) Western Cape manager, Raymond Maseko, said that he believed criticism by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on train services was politically motivated.

The party raised concerns around the state of the rail network, with passengers needing to jump out of trains due to breakdowns.

The DA threatened to write to the minister of transport to ask for an intervention.

However, Maseko said that train services were running normally.

"We are impacted by some of the heavy rains, but we recovered from that, as well. The only highlight we can indicate at the moment is the significant weather-related impact.

"There was a tree, for instance, that fell outside of the railway line at Plumstead. It's outside the railway reserve. That tree was blown over the railway line and it cut our transmission cables."