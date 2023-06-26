Police monitoring Diepkloof protests

Protests have flared up again in Diepkloof in Soweto causing disruptions on key roads in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Protests have flared up again in Diepkloof in Soweto causing disruptions on key roads in the area.

It's understood that the group is demonstrating over service delivery-related issues.

It's the second protest in as many weeks.

The JMPD's Xolani Fihla said that police were monitoring the situation.

"Officers were dispatched and they managed to disperse the protesting crowds and reopen the N12 East and N1 North. There's still some traffic disruptions on Chris Hani Road and Collinder Road in Diepkloof and the N12 exit. Motorists are urged to exercise caution for debris on the roadway to avoid Chris Hani Road between Collinder Road and the N12 and to use Immink Drive, Baragwanath Road, Marthinus Smuts or Soweto Highway as alternative routes."