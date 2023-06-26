Nqaba Bhanga has accepted suspension, says EC DA leader Whitfield

This after Bhanga labeled DA federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, a racist in a Facebook post, which he has since not retracted.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield said that the party’s former provincial leader, Nqaba Bhanga, had provisionally accepted a provincial executive decision to suspend him.

The party’s federal legal commission is now set to investigate the complaint against Bhanga.

The DA’s former provincial leader and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor is to receive his suspension notice via email on Monday after the party was unable to deliver a notice of intention to suspend him in person over the weekend.

Once received, Bhanga will have 48 hours to respond.

Whitfield said that he had already been in communication with Bhanga about the decision.

"He WhatsApped me yesterday and he accepts the suspension. He had obviously seen the communication around the resolution that we took, but technically we must follow the correct administrative process."

While Bhanga will be suspended from all party activities, he will continue to represent the party as its leader in the provincial legislature.

"The rules of the party say that a member of a provincial legislature or a member of Parliament must be investigated by the party’s federal legal commission."

Bhanga has been unreachable for comment.