Multi-vehicle accident involving truck results in closure of N3

It's understood all lanes are affected - while traffic was also heavy on the opposite direction from the Geldenhuys Interchange.

JOHANNESBURG – There been a multi-vehicle accident involving six cars and a truck in Bedfordview after the Gilooy’s Interchange.

The metro’s Deliwe Ndlove explained: "On the N3 direction north, before Giloolys Interchange, the road is temporarily closed due to an accident involving six motor vehicles including a truck with slight injuries. The truck has overturned and lost its load. Motorists are advised to approach the scene with caution or use alternative routes to avoid any further delays."