Most positive cholera cases, deaths linked to social gatherings, funerals - Dept

JOHANNESBURG - The national Health Department said that most of the positive cholera cases and deaths were linked to social gatherings and funerals.

This after 43 people were confirmed to have died from the waterborne disease, with 197 positive cases identified.

Currently, five provinces have positive cases, with the North West and Limpopo recording their first few cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The department has urged residents to maintain strict personal hygiene at social gatherings.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale: "The department appeals to the general public to maintain strict compliance with personal hygiene, especially with food preparations, social gatherings and funeral services."