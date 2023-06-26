KZN health dept suspends 2 employees for allegedly abandoning a sick patient

Onlookers used social media to flag the matter and alleged that paramedics refused to use a staircase to get to the patient, claiming that climbing stairs was not part of their job.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Health has suspended two employees for allegedly abandoning a sick patient in Umlazi.

According to the department, the incident took place on Sunday night and an investigation has since been launched.

Onlookers used social media to flag the matter and alleged that paramedics refused to use a staircase to get to the patient, claiming that climbing stairs was not part of their job.

The viral social media posts alleged that the ambulance arrived after being called into the community to take a sick woman to a healthcare facility.

But the two healthcare workers can be seen in the shared footage leaving without taking nor attending to the patient.

The KZN Department of Health said the abandoned patient was in their care.

"The patient is currently in hospital and getting the requisite level of care. Meanwhile, the two paramedics implicated in the matter have been placed under immediate precautionary suspension, so as to allow an investigation to proceed without hindrance," said spokesperson Mdu Ncalane.

The department said it's disturbed by this act adding that it won't hesitate to take further action on the staff members who failed the sick patient.