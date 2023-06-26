JMPD officers monitor Diepkloof hostel protest

Hostel residents are believed to be up in arms over the long-standing electricity crisis in the south of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement on Money kept a watchful eye over protesting at the Diepkloof hostel in Soweto.

Protesters were said to be stoning passing vehicles and attacking journalists in the area.

It's the second protest in two weeks, with residents also calling for local government to address water and housing shortages.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's Xolani Fihla said the police were on the scene and monitoring the situation.

"Currently Marthinus Smuts Drive right at the entrance of Diepkloof hostel is barricaded with burning tyres and rocks but the main roads within that vicinity that's the Chris Hani Road, the N12 and the N1 are still open for traffic to flow."